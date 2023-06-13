Samsung bags 659 bln-won order for 2 LNG carriers

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday it has won a 659.2 billion-won (US$518.1 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from a North American shipper.
The LNG carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company in stages by February 2028, Samsung Heavy said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung Heavy said it has clinched orders worth $3.2 billion for a total of nine ships so far this year, achieving 34 percent of its 2023 target of $9.5 billion.
The nine ships include six LNG carriers, two oil tankers and a floating LNG gas facility, the shipyard said.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy's order backlog stands at $27 billion, or 147 vessels, and LNG carriers account for 70 percent of the backlog.
Samsung Heavy is the shipbuilding arm of South Korea's top family-controlled conglomerate, Samsung Group, whose marquee unit is Samsung Electronics Co.
