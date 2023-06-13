S. Korea, U.S. stage joint logistics drills

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States were staging joint drills aimed at strengthening their combined logistics capabilities in Pohang this week, officials said Tuesday, amid the allies' efforts to bolster their readiness posture.

The five-day Combined Distribution Exercise got under way in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Monday, joined by South Korean and U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps troops, according to the ROK/US Combined Forces Command (CFC). ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

The exercise is designed to train troops on the procedures to distribute supplies, personnel and equipment to combat units within the peninsula, with this week's drills mobilizing various types of equipment, including aircraft, warships and civilian cargo ships, the CFC said.

During the exercise, the Army will operate a distribution center to store and manage various supplies transported by air or sea, while the Air Force will hold drills with aircraft unloading supplies while moving on the ground, as well as airlift operations under a scenario of mass causalities.

The Navy and the Marine Corps will hold logistics over-the-shore drills by transporting supplies through pontoon barges.

"Through realistic training, the CFC will develop the combined distribution capability to another level and further solidify the alliance's combined defense posture," the CFC said.

The exercise has been held annually between South Korean and U.S. troops since 2017.



view larger image This undated photo, provided by the ROK/US Combined Forces Command, shows a C-130 transport aircraft arriving at an air terminal supply point in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, during the five-day Combined Distribution Exercise between South Korean and U.S. troops that kicked off on June 12, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

