Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #presidential office #China

S. Korea waiting for 'appropriate measure' from China over ambassador's remarks

15:02 June 13, 2023

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is waiting for China to take an "appropriate measure" following controversial remarks made by its ambassador in Seoul over South Korea's ties with the United States, a presidential official said Tuesday.

Tensions have flared between Seoul and Beijing after China's Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said in a meeting with main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung that those who "bet on China's loss" in its rivalry with the United States "will definitely regret it."

The remarks were interpreted as a warning to Seoul against aligning itself with Washington.

"From our point of view, there was something that ran contrary" to diplomatic protocols, the presidential official told reporters.

"We're waiting for the Chinese side to carefully consider this problem and to take the appropriate measure regarding this," he said.

view larger image Lee Jae-myung (L), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, talks with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming during their meeting at the envoy's residence in Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Lee Jae-myung (L), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, talks with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming during their meeting at the envoy's residence in Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK