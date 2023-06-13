Police raid multiplexes over suspected rigging of box office numbers

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday raided three multiplexes and three film distributors on suspicion of having manipulated their box office numbers.

The six entities are accused of obstructing the business of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) by falsely counting the audience numbers for Korean films, according to officials at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

KOFIC manages box office data, including the audience numbers and sales for each movie, through the Korean Box Office Information System, to which multiplexes and film distributors transmit box office numbers.



view larger image This undated file photo shows a police logo. (Yonhap)

