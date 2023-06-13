Hyundai M&F INS 32,000 DN 400
LX INT 32,750 DN 100
CJ 83,800 DN 300
LG Innotek 308,000 DN 500
Mobis 223,000 UP 1,000
SKC 110,000 UP 700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,400 0
S-1 54,000 DN 200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,300 DN 300
HMM 18,960 DN 230
HYUNDAI WIA 59,600 UP 100
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,000 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 131,200 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,210 UP 10
KIA CORP. 82,300 UP 700
Hanwha 30,800 DN 50
SK hynix 119,500 UP 4,700
SamsungF&MIns 226,500 DN 7,500
Kogas 26,600 UP 250
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 UP 150
Youngpoong 559,000 UP 8,000
SK Innovation 199,600 DN 1,400
Hansae 16,300 DN 10
CJ CheilJedang 318,500 DN 4,500
SamyangFood 118,700 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,550 DN 100
POONGSAN 40,900 DN 450
FOOSUNG 14,040 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 48,500 DN 250
KT&G 83,100 DN 100
LOTTE TOUR 11,720 UP 20
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18090 DN20
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 1,100
LG Display 16,470 UP 180
NCsoft 312,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 56,400 DN 200
NAVER 201,000 UP 500
Kangwonland 17,910 DN 120
LG Uplus 11,240 DN 50
SK 170,700 DN 300
(MORE)
- Yoon to visit France to promote Expo bid, Vietnam for state visit
- PPP, gov't to change revised bill on interest deferral for student loans
- S. Korean diplomat referred to prosecution over sexual abuse case in New Zealand
- Freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo clocks season best in world championships tuneup