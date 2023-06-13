Freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo clocks season best in world championships tuneup

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean freestyle swimmer Hwang Sun-woo established a new season high in his main event in a tuneup for the world championships Tuesday.

Hwang won the men's 200-meter freestyle race at the National Swimming Championships in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, with a time of 1:44.61.

His previous season best had been 1:45.36 at the national team trials in March.

Hwang's time Tuesday is also the fastest time in the world in 2023, besting the time of 1:44.65 set by Pan Zhanle of China on May 4.

Hwang owns the South Korean national record in the 200m freestyle with 1:44.47, set while winning silver at last year's world championships in Budapest.

Hwang will chase his second straight world championships medal in Fukuoka, Japan, in July.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-soo (C) takes a start in the heat for the men's 200-meter freestyle at the National Swimming Championships at Nambu University International Swimming Pool in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)