Yoon meets with UAE foreign minister

SEOUL, June 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen ties across the economic and political sectors, his spokesperson said.

Yoon met with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the presidential office and recalled the warm welcome he received during his state visit to the Middle Eastern country in January, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

Yoon said the UAE's decision to invest US$30 billion in South Korea served as an opportunity to deepen the two countries' economic cooperation a step further and promised to work together to realize investment opportunities beneficial to both sides.

"He also called for joint efforts to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries and produce detailed results in areas such as nuclear energy, defense and arms," Lee said.

The foreign minister, who was in Seoul as part of a tour of Asia, said work is steadily under way to implement the promised investment cooperation while also expressing hope for increased cooperation in areas such as green energy, investment and arms.

He also noted that Manchester City FC, which is owned by UAE Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recently won the Champions League and that the deputy prime minister is considering visiting South Korea as part of his summer tour.



