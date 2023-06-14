Go to Contents
07:17 June 14, 2023

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon expresses displeasure with Chinese Ambassador Xing's remarks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ambassador Xing's remarks inappropriate: Yoon (Kookmin Daily)
-- Spy agency retracts reshuffle of high-level personnel (Donga Ilbo)
-- Massive corruption scandal unveiled among gov't officials in solar energy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says Ambassador Xing's remarks 'inappropriate' (Segye Times)
-- Gov't officials involved in selling solar power in corruption scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Recession in semiconductors could end in near future as U.S. allows S. Korean chipmakers to keep operations in China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President criticizes Ambassador Xing's comments (Hankyoreh)
-- China keeps mum on S. Korea's demand for appropriate measures on Xing's remarks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon urges transparency in subsidies for nonprofit organizations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon questions Ambassador Xing's attitude of mutual respect (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Russia resumes refined oil shipments to N. Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon to visit Paris to back Busan's World Expo bid (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea, U.S. vow efforts to cut off funds to N.K.'s nuke programs (Korea Times)
(END)

