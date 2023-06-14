Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #money supply

Money supply down for 2nd month in April amid tightening policy: BOK

12:00 June 14, 2023

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply decreased for the second straight month in April amid aggressive monetary tightening, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,797.3 trillion won (US$2.98 trillion) in April, down 0.3 percent, from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

In March, the nation's M2 fell 0.2 percent.

The M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.

The BOK attributed the money supply fall in April to a decrease in on-demand bank deposits.

The central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent for the third straight time last month.

The rate freezes came after the BOK delivered seven consecutive hikes in borrowing costs from April 2022 to January 2023 to tame soaring inflation in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

view larger image Money supply down for 2nd month in April amid tightening policy: BOK - 1

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK