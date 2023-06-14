Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military chopper #emergency landing

Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang; 2 slightly injured

11:25 June 14, 2023

YANGYANG, South Korea, June 14 (Yonhap) -- A military helicopter made an emergency landing in the east coast county of Yangyang on Wednesday, leaving the pilot and a passenger with minor injuries, authorities said.

The chopper made the landing in front of a village church in Yangyang, 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 10:21 a.m. The two people on board sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a military hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

view larger image This undated photo of a military helicopter is not directly related with the story. (Yonhap)

This undated photo of a military helicopter is not directly related with the story. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK