Yoon orders thorough investigation into decision-makers behind allegedly corrupt solar energy projects

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday ordered the office of the presidential secretary for civil service discipline to carry out a thorough investigation into the decision-makers behind allegedly corrupt solar energy projects pursued under the previous Moon Jae-in administration, his office said.

The order came a day after the state Board of Audit and Inspection said it referred 13 people, including Gunsan Mayor Kang Im-joon and two former industry ministry officials, to the prosecution after finding irregularities in a number of energy projects launched over the past four to five years.



(2nd LD) (Yonhap Interview) Veterans minister stresses gov't focus on rewarding patriotism as 'core values'

SEOUL -- Backed by its recent status upgrade, the veterans ministry will forge ahead with a range of high-profile tasks from recovering the remains of a legendary independence fighter to building stronger ties with the countries that backed South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, its minister has said.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency Tuesday, Minister Park Min-shik laid out his policy priorities that fall in line with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's commitment to recognizing and rewarding patriotic services as among the "core values" for the nation's march toward a prosperous future.



Five DP lawmakers on visit to China amid tensions over ambassador's remarks

SEOUL -- Five lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) are on a visit to China, sources said Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between the two countries over Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming's remarks, which were strongly denounced as disrespectful to South Korea.

The lawmakers -- Reps. Kim Tae-nyeon, Hong Ihk-pyo, Koh Yong-jin, Hong Kee-won and Hong Sung-kook -- arrived in Beijing on Monday for a five-day visit for meetings with people from Chinese political and business circles, the sources said.



Opposition leader slams PM for saying water from Fukushima plant is drinkable

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung criticized Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday for acting like a spokesperson for Japan, after Han said he can drink the water set to be released from Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant if it is treated scientifically.

During a parliamentary interpellation session on diplomacy on Monday, Han expressed his belief that he could consume the discharged water from the tsunami-affected plant, given that it undergoes a scientific process to meet international standards for drinking water.



Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang; 2 slightly injured

YANGYANG, South Korea -- A military helicopter made an emergency landing in the east coast county of Yangyang on Wednesday, leaving the pilot and a passenger with minor injuries, authorities said.

The chopper made the landing in front of a village church in Yangyang, 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 10:21 a.m. The two people on board sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a military hospital.



(3rd LD) Job additions slow for 2nd month in May; employment rate hits record high

SEOUL -- South Korea's job additions slowed for the second consecutive month in May following a brief rebound in March amid lingering economic uncertainties, data showed Wednesday, although the employment rate nevertheless reached a fresh high.

The number of employed people came to 28.83 million in May, up around 351,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



New round of IPEF talks to take place in S. Korea next month

SEOUL -- A new round of official negotiations for the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will be held in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan next month, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The fourth round of talks will kick off in Busan on July 9 for a six-day run, as 14 member nations seek to make progress in setting details in three of its four key pillars of trade, clean economy and fair economy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook to pen new rom-com series starring Kim Woo-bin, Suzy

SEOUL -- Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook of the hit Netflix series "The Glory" will pen a new romantic comedy drama series starring Kim Woo-bin and Suzy, its production company said Wednesday.

The 12-episode series with a title roughly translated as "All Shall Come True" is scheduled to air next year, although the platform for its release has not been confirmed yet, according to Hwa & Dam Pictures.



