(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office

By Kim Soo-yeon and Lee Minji

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday it lodged a damages suit against North Korea over Pyongyang's 2020 demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong.

The government filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea over 44.7 billion won (US$35 million) in damages incurred on the South's state properties, according to the ministry.

On June 16, 2020, the North blew up the joint liaison office in Kaesong in anger over Seoul's failure to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

It marked the first time that the South Korean government has sued North Korea.

The legal action came as the statute of limitations for damages to property related to the case is set to expire Friday. Under the civil law, the statute of limitations for the right to claim compensations runs out three years after damage occurs.

The government said the suit is aimed at suspending the legally-set time limit for a damages claim and helping recoup the government's losses from the North's act.



"North Korea's demolition of the liaison office in a violent manner is blatantly an illegal act. The North has also violated related inter-Korean agreements and fundamentally has undermines the basis of mutual respect and trust between the two Koreas," the ministry said.

The government said it will "sternly" respond to the North's infringement on property rights by the government and South Koreans.

The two Koreas launched the liaison office in September 2018 to facilitate inter-Korean exchange and cooperation amid a reconciliatory mood created by summit talks between their leaders in April that year.

The office suspended its operations in January 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said the total amount of the damages covers 10.25 billion won for the liaison office and 34.45 billon won for an adjacent support facility, which was seriously damaged by the fallout of the demolition.

But critics said Seoul's legal actions against the North are largely symbolic as it is almost impossible for the South to receive compensation from the North.

There are no means for the government to force the North to provide compensations for the damages even if the South wins the lawsuit.

On concerns over whether the suit would be effective in making the North provide compensations, a ministry official told reporters the government will explore "feasible" means and that lodging the suit is a preemptive move for this goal.

The unification ministry has vowed to take legal actions against the North's infringement upon the property rights of South Koreans even if it takes time.

Such cases include Pyongyang's unauthorized use of South Korean-owned assets at a now-shuttered joint industrial complex in Kaesong and its demolition of South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort.



