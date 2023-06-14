E-commerce platform Interpark fined 1.03 bln won for leak of customers' personal info

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The state privacy watchdog decided Wednesday to fine Interpark Corp., an e-commerce platform, 1.03 billion won (US$805,000) for lax personal information protection measures that led to the leak of nearly 785,000 customers' personal data.

Interpark did not take measures blocking abnormal login attempts, which let hackers breach its website and steal the personal data of the customers, the Personal Information Protection Commission said.

The company was given a combined fine of 1.03 billion won with an order to plug the loopholes.

The privacy watchdog also imposed a fine of 176 million won on online luxury goods platform Reebonz Korea for failing to restrict access rights to a cloud computing platform it used to process customers' personal information data, resulting in the leak of some 1.18 million users' personal information through a hacking attack.

Dreamus, the operator of music streaming service Flo, was also given a fine of 385 million won for a settings error that enabled users to log in under other users' login IDs and browse their personal information, the watchdog said.



view larger image Ko Hak-soo (R), chief of the Personal Information Protection Commission, presides over a meeting in Seoul on June 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

