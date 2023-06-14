Yoon meets with veterans ahead of Korean War anniversary

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of veterans and other people of national merit Wednesday to honor their sacrifice ahead of the anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee invited some 190 people of national merit and their family members for a luncheon at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae to mark the anniversary, which falls on June 25.

Yoon presented new uniforms to Sohn Hee-won, chief of the Korean War Veterans Association, and the association's executive directors, Kim Chang-seok and Lee Ha-young, saying the uniforms embody the government's commitment to remembering the sacrifice and dedication of the nation's "heroes."

The new uniform will be distributed for free to all war veterans this year.

Seated next to Yoon was Choi Won-il, the former captain of the warship Cheonan sunk by North Korea in a 2010 torpedo attack.

Choi went up to main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung during a Memorial Day ceremony on June 6 to protest the party innovation chief's past remark that the Cheonan self-destructed. The innovation chief resigned from his post just hours after his appointment.

Yoon consoled Choi and thanked him for attending the luncheon, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) poses for a photo with Sohn Hee-won (2nd from L), chief of the Korean War Veterans Association, and the association's executive directors, Kim Chang-seok (3rd from L) and Lee Ha-young, during a luncheon meeting for people of national merit and their families at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on June 14, 2023. The meeting came ahead of the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War that falls on June 25. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)