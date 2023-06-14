KBO ERA leader Fedde sidelined with forearm discomfort

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde, currently leading the South Korean baseball league in wins and ERA, has been sidelined with right forearm discomfort.

The Dinos announced Wednesday they have removed Fedde from the active roster and that he will undergo further tests. He had been in line to start Thursday's game against the Doosan Bears, but the Dinos called up right-hander Shin Min-hyeok to fill in for the American pitcher.



view larger image This file photo provided by the NC Dinos shows Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitching against the Kiwoom Heroes in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on May 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Fedde, a former big leaguer in his first season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), is tops with a 1.74 ERA and 10 wins. He ranks second with 89 strikeouts.

Fedde reached win No. 10 in his 12th start of the season last Friday, tying two other pitchers as the fastest to win 10 games in a season.

Fedde, 30, has logged 72 1/3 innings in his dozen starts.

Once a player is taken off the active roster, he cannot be activated for 10 days.

Prior to Wednesday's action, the Dinos led the KBO with a 3.31 ERA and 477 strikeouts.

Fedde is the second Dinos starter to hit the shelves this season, joining left-hander Koo Chang-mo, who has been out since June 3 with elbow issues.

The Dinos ranked fourth among 10 clubs at 31-25, with eight wins in their past 10 games prior to Wednesday.



view larger image In this file photo from April 25, 2023, NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitches against the Kia Tigers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

