SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japanese state research center says 'contaminated water has impact on fish, shellfish' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon: 'Eradicate illegal subsidies and improve treatment of underprivileged' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Spy agency cancels personnel decisions, leaves vacancies at key posts in U.S., Japan (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Population policy avengers' to go into action across all gov't ministries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't lodges 1st ever damages suit over North's detonation of liaison office (Segye Times)
-- Families of those abducted by N. Korea meet with president for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Snack gim' sold at village drugstores in Pakistan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Board of Audit and Inspection in internal feud over 'sidelining board member' (Hankyoreh)
-- 44 pct of Koreans say 'ties with Japan in good shape' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Second SG scandal; stocks of five firms nose-dive (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Savings accounts for youths struggling with high rates launched by pressing banks (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean, Chinese consumers show mutual hostility (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea adds 351,000 jobs in May, as employment rate hits record (Korea Herald)
-- China faces mounting pressure to stop returning NK defectors (Korea Times)
