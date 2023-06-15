SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.



Korean-language dailies

-- Japanese state research center says 'contaminated water has impact on fish, shellfish' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon: 'Eradicate illegal subsidies and improve treatment of underprivileged' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Spy agency cancels personnel decisions, leaves vacancies at key posts in U.S., Japan (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Population policy avengers' to go into action across all gov't ministries (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't lodges 1st ever damages suit over North's detonation of liaison office (Segye Times)

-- Families of those abducted by N. Korea meet with president for 1st time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Snack gim' sold at village drugstores in Pakistan (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Board of Audit and Inspection in internal feud over 'sidelining board member' (Hankyoreh)

-- 44 pct of Koreans say 'ties with Japan in good shape' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Second SG scandal; stocks of five firms nose-dive (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Savings accounts for youths struggling with high rates launched by pressing banks (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korean, Chinese consumers show mutual hostility (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea adds 351,000 jobs in May, as employment rate hits record (Korea Herald)

-- China faces mounting pressure to stop returning NK defectors (Korea Times)

(END)