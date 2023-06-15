Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Actor Song Joong-ki has said his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, gave birth to a son in Rome.

"I finally met the baby in Rome, my wife's hometown. He is a healthy son," Song wrote on his online fan cafe Wednesday with a photo of the baby holding his finger.

"He is the most precious present to our couple, whose biggest dream is to make a happy family," he added.

Song was accompanied by Saunders when he attended the Cannes Film Festival in May for his new movie "Hopeless" and moved to Italy to prepare for the baby's birth.

In January, the 38-year-old said he had married Saunders, a British actress and model, and she was pregnant.

It was Song's second marriage after he divorced Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, the co-star of the megahit 2016 drama "Descendants of the Sun," in 2019.

Since his debut in 2008, Song has appeared in several hit drama series and films, including "Reborn Rich" (2022), "Vincenzo" (2021) and "Arthdal Chronicles" (2019).



