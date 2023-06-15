Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BOK #reserve management chief

BOK appoints new reserve management group chief

11:16 June 15, 2023

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday it has appointed Kwon Min-soo, the deputy chief of its reserve management group, as the group's new head.

Kwon is an international finance expert who has spent most of his career at the reserve management group, the BOK's international affairs department and the BOK's New York office.

Kwon is credited with contributing to efficient management of foreign reserves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and major economies' monetary tightening policy.

view larger image A photo provided by the Bank of Korea of Kwon Min-soo, new head of its reserve management group (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A photo provided by the Bank of Korea of Kwon Min-soo, new head of its reserve management group (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK