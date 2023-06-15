Go to Contents
Seoul shares down 0.4 pct in late morning trade

11:47 June 15, 2023

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Thursday morning after opening higher, weighed down by a fall in battery and steel companies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 11.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,607.59 by around 11:20 a.m.

Battery manufacturer Samsung SDI declined 1.4 percent, with bigger rival LG Energy Solution dipping more than 1 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings slipped 1.8 percent. Top-cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.14 percent.

In contrast, internet portal provider Naver rose 1.2 percent. Hybe, the entertainment powerhouse behind BTS, gained 2.2 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,285.50 won against the greenback at about 11:20 a.m., down 7 won from Wednesday's close.

