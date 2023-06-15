Another group of opposition lawmakers travels to China amid tensions

SEOUL/BEIJING, June 15 (Yonhap) -- An additional seven lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) began a visit to China on Thursday as tensions are running high between the two countries after Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming made remarks denounced as disrespectful to South Korea.

The lawmakers -- Reps. Park Jeung, Do Jong-hwan, Kim Cheol-min, Yoo Dong-soo, Shin Hyun-young, Kim Byung-joo and Min Byoung-dug -- arrived in Beijing on a trip that also includes a stop in Tibet. They are the second group of DP lawmakers to visit China after the first group began a trip earlier this week.

These visits came despite heightened tensions between the two countries after Ambassador Xing warned South Korea not to bet against China in its rivalry with the United States, saying those betting on China's defeat will certainly regret it later.

South Korea has denounced the remark as serious diplomatic discourtesy, with the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol demanding China take an "appropriate measure" and some in the ruling People Power Party even demanding Beijing recall the ambassador.

"The remarks by Ambassador Xing Haiming were very inappropriate, but all diplomatic exchanges should not be cut off just because of a single remark," Park told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "We decided to proceed with the schedule, thinking that now is the time for more conversations and discussions."

Park emphasized that the trip will strictly focus on cultural exchanges.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) took issue with China paying for the DP lawmakers' trip.

"The DP should disclose how much the expenses are and why China is paying," PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon said at a party meeting. "I clearly warn that this could be subject to criminal punishment."

Park, the DP lawmaker, countered that they were invited to visit China for an international expo in Tibet, and it is a common practice for the host country to pay for flights and other expenses.



view larger image Main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Park Jeung answers questions from reporters after landing at Beijing Capital International Airport in China on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

