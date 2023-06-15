The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to closely monitor financial market over U.S. rate freeze: Choo

SEJONG -- South Korea will continue to closely monitor the financial market amid lingering uncertainties in the monetary policies of major countries, the finance minister said Thursday, hours after the U.S. central bank decided to freeze its key rate after 15 months of hikes.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at a 5 percent-5.25 percent range Wednesday (local time), after carrying out 10 consecutive hikes since March last year.



-----------------

Yoon vows to respond firmly to N. Korea's reckless provocations

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to respond firmly to North Korea's provocations as he marked the anniversary of a 1999 inter-Korean naval skirmish near the maritime border.

"We will respond firmly without a moment of hesitation to North Korea's reckless provocations," he wrote on his Facebook page. "Only our overwhelming strength will bring true peace, not a fake peace that we must beg the enemy for."



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 70th birthday, saying that Beijing's national power has "remarkably" strengthened under his leadership, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.

In the message, Kim said that Beijing has "built a comprehensively well-off society" and that its "national power and international position remarkably strengthened" under Xi's "energetic" leadership, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

S. Korean official elected as judge of U.N. sea tribunal for 3rd straight term

NEW YORK -- A South Korean official on Wednesday was elected to serve as a member of the United Nations sea tribunal, marking Seoul's third consecutive time in winning a seat in the organization.

Rhee Zha-hyoung, director-general for international legal affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, was voted as a judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2023-2032 term, according to South Korea's permanent mission to the U.N., gaining support from 144 among 164 voting member states.



-----------------

S. Korea's fiscal deficit expands on-year in April

SEJONG -- South Korea's fiscal deficit expanded in the first four months of 2023 from a year earlier amid economic uncertainties, data showed Thursday.

The managed fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal health calculated on a stricter term, posted a deficit of 45.5 trillion won in the January-April period, larger than a shortfall of 37.9 trillion won a year earlier, according to the finance ministry.



-----------------

Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome

SEOUL -- Actor Song Joong-ki has said his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, gave birth to a son in Rome.

"I finally met the baby in Rome, my wife's hometown. He is a healthy son," Song wrote on his online fan cafe Wednesday with a photo of the baby holding his finger.



-----------------

Appeals court sentences composer Don Spike to 2 years in prison for drug use

SEOUL -- Don Spike, a composer and television personality, was imprisoned Thursday after an appeals court handed him a two-year prison sentence for drug use.

The 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was indicted in October last year for purchasing and using methamphetamine on multiple occasions. In January, a lower court sentenced him to a three-year prison term, suspended for five years.



-----------------

Struggling K League club Gangwon FC replace head coach

SEOUL -- Stuck in the relegation zone for most of the ongoing K League 1 season, Gangwon FC made a head coaching change Thursday.

Gangwon announced they have parted ways with head coach Choi Yong-soo and replaced him with Yoon Jong-hwan.

