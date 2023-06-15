S. Korea, Qatar sign investment agreements on trade, intellectual property

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Qatar signed initial agreements on trade, intellectual property and the smart farm sector Thursday as they seek to enhance bilateral economic and industry ties, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and Invest Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding on two-way investment, and the Korean Intellectual Property Office and Qatar's trade ministry agreed to deepen ties regarding intellectual property.

Invest Qatar also clinched an MOU with NextOn Co., South Korea's smart farm company, according to the ministry.

The initial deals came during a high-level meeting between Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and his Qatar counterpart, Mohammed Al Thani, in Seoul on Thursday. Relevant ministries from the two nations also discussed ways to boost cooperation in a wider range of fields, including energy, infrastructure, advanced technologies and culture, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two nations vowed to push for four additional MOUs meant to enhance cooperation on smart grids, power generation and marine transport, it added.

Qatar is a major supplier of natural gas for South Korea, accounting for 21 percent of Seoul's total imports of 46.4 million tons in 2022.

The ministerial-level dialogue channel was established in 2012 for talks on the bilateral economic relationship, and the latest meeting, the sixth of the kind, was held after a four-year hiatus due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic.



