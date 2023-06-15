(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 3-6; RECASTS 2nd para; ADDS byline)

By Song Sang-ho and Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday, Seoul's military said, in apparent protest over a recent series of massive South Korea-U.S. live-fire drills that ended this week.

Shortly before the launch, a spokesperson for the North's defense ministry issued a statement denouncing what it called the "provocative and irresponsible" drills.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m., and the missiles flew some 780 kilometers each before splashing into the water.

"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a comprehensive assessment regarding (the missiles') specifics and the possibility of additional provocations," the JCS said in a text message to reporters.

The JCS urged the North to immediately stop such missile launches, calling them "acts of significant provocation" that not only undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, but also in the international community.

"In close coordination with the U.S., our military will maintain a firm readiness posture based on its capabilities to respond overwhelmingly to any provocations," it said.

The allies ended the fifth and last round of the Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise, the first of its kind in six years, at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, just 25 kilometers south of the inter-Korean border, on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

More than 610 military assets were mobilized for the drills, including F-35A fighters and K9 self-propelled howitzers from the South Korean side, and F-16 fighter jets and Gray Eagle drones from the U.S. side.

The North's defense ministry accused the allies of escalating tensions, saying the drills warrant its "inevitable" response.

"Our army strongly denounces the provocative and irresponsible moves of the puppet military authorities escalating the military tension in the region despite its repeated warnings and warns them solemnly," the spokesperson said in the statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

"Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies," the official added.

The latest launch also came as the South Korean military has been conducting an operation to salvage the wreckage of an ill-fated North Korean space rocket in the Yellow Sea.

On May 31, the North fired what it claimed to be a satellite-carrying rocket, but it crashed into the sea due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine, according to the North's state media.

The North last conducted a missile launch on April 13. It claimed to have fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.



view larger image This file photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 19, 2022, shows the North conducting "an "important final-stage test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

