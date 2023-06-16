Go to Contents
07:01 June 16, 2023

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Top court rules strikers should be considered individually liable in damages suit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme Court says strikers should be considered individually liable in damages suit (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles toward East Sea, first in 63 days (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says material not covered by public education should be excluded from college entrance exam (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles in protest against Seoul and Washington's combined firepower demonstration (Segye Times)
-- Gov't seeks to base national college entrance exam on public education (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Top court rules in favor of strikers in damages suit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top court rules in favor of strikers in damages suit (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says national college entrance exam needs to be based on public education (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court says strikers should be considered individually liable in damages suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to build 33,000-household residential complex in Pyeongtaek (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon vows 'peace through strength' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul starts daily press briefings to address Fukushima fears (Korea Herald)
-- NK fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS (Korea Times)
(END)

