GM appoints marketing expert as new CEO for S. Korean operations

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- General Motors Co. on Friday appointed a marketing expert from its Mexican operations as president and CEO of GM Korea.

Hector Villarreal, vice president in charge of vehicle sales, service and marketing at GM Mexico, will replace Roberto Rempel on August 1. Rempel has decided to retire after serving for 40 years at the U.S. carmaker, the company said.

"Hector has a proven track record in driving commercial growth and developing a multi-brand strategy in GM Mexico together with abundant leadership roles globally, which will be an asset as we grow our export business and domestic market share in Korea", Shilpan Amin, GM senior vice president and president of GM International, said in a statement.

"Hector was also the vice president of planning and program management of GM Korea for several years from 2012, which makes him very familiar with the Korean market's business environment," he said.

Villarreal began his career at GM Mexico in 1990 as a manufacturing project engineer at the Ramos Arizpe Plant and has held various positions, including industrial engineering manager and vehicle line director, in Mexico and the United States.



