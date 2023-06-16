Rolls-Royce unveils brand's 1st all-electric model in S. Korea

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Friday unveiled the brand's first all-electric Spectre model in South Korea as it sees further room to grow in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

South Korea is the first country for the British carmaker to introduce the battery-powered model among Asia-Pacific countries, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

Rolls-Royce has received the highest number of preorders in the fast-growing and important Korean market in the region, the company said without giving the preorder figure.

The ordered Spectres will start being delivered to Korean customers in the fourth quarter, the company said.

The fully electric Spectre is available at a starting price of 620 million won (US$486,000) in Korea, with the price going up depending on options.

The BMW-owned brand plans to fill its entire lineup with all-electric cars by 2030, joining other luxury brands in making the switch, including Volkswagen's Bentley and Jaguar's Land Rover.



view larger image This file photo offered by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars shows the Spectre, the brand's first all-electric model, launched in South Korea on June 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

