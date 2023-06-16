Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #morning #KOSPI

Seoul shares up in late Fri. morning trade

11:30 June 16, 2023

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded marginally higher late Friday morning, with large-cap tech and auto stocks on the decline, while chemical and bio shares rose.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 4.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,613.1 as of 11:20 a.m.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.6 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.5 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.5 percent.

But leading chemicals producer LG Chem jumped 2.5 percent, and biotech firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.13 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,272.9 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 7.6 won from Thursday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK