Kiwoom Heroes release injured pitcher Jokisch

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The Kiwoom Heroes announced Friday they will part ways with injured pitcher Eric Jokisch after 4 1/2 seasons.

The Heroes said they asked the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to place the 33-year-old on waivers, after the American ace was diagnosed with a partial tear of his left adductor muscle.

According to the Heroes, Jokisch complained of pain in his left thigh after a start on June 6. Further tests revealed the extent of his injury, which, at the time of his diagnosis, was expected to keep him out of action for about six weeks.



view larger image Kiwoom Heroes starter Eric Jokisch pitches against the LG Twins in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, in this file photo taken June 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Heroes said they decided to replace Jokisch instead of waiting for him to heal, with the first half of the season winding down and the club trying to claw its way into postseason contention.

"We decided we needed to minimize the damage caused by an extended absence of one of our foreign pitchers," the Heroes said in a statement. "We explained to him where we stand, and he understood and accepted our decision."

Through Thursday's games, the Heroes were in seventh place at 27-35-1 (wins-losses-ties), 4.5 games out of the fifth and final postseason spot. They were the runners-up to the SSG Landers in the Korean Series last year.



Jokisch was one of the longest-serving foreign players in the league this season, having joined the Heroes in 2019. He has compiled a 56-36 record with a 2.85 ERA in 130 appearances. Since the start of the 2019 season, Jokisch has posted the lowest ERA and ranks second in wins. He has also logged the most innings in that span with 773 1/3.

For 2023, Jokisch went 5-3 with a 4.39 ERA in a dozen starts.

"We will provide all the support Jokisch needs until he takes care of loose ends," the Heroes said. "We recognize his contributions and dedication to the club over the past five seasons, and we will give him an opportunity to bid farewell to his teammates and fans."

KBO teams are each allowed to sign up to three foreign players, but no more than two pitchers. Ariel Jurado is the other foreign hurler for the Heroes this season.



