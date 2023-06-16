SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.



S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday it will cremate the body of a presumed North Korean man found near a western island last month, as Pyongyang has not responded to its offer for a return.

Last week, the Ministry of Unification offered to send the body and his belongings back via the truce village of Panmunjom on humanitarian grounds and urged the North to clarify its stance through the now-suspended inter-Korean liaison communication channel.



N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex

SEOUL -- North Korea still appears to be operating facilities at a now-shuttered joint industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong despite Seoul's repeated warnings against the unauthorized move, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

The ministry has "continuously" detected signs of the North illegally running facilities in the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the namesake border city, a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.



Foreign ministry condemns N.K.'s missile provocations ahead of ARF

SEOUL -- The foreign ministry denounced Wednesday North Korea's recent series of missile provocations at a virtual senior officials' meeting ahead of an annual multilateral forum involving Pyongyang slated for next month.

The ministry said it stated its position during the online preparatory meeting of senior government officials for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum (ARF), due to take place in Indonesia in July.



(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Wednesday it lodged a damages suit against North Korea over Pyongyang's 2020 demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong.

The government filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea over 44.7 billion won (US$35 million) in damage incurred on the South's state properties, according to the ministry.



N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS

SEOUL -- North Korea has attempted to steal personal information by creating a fake website of South Korea's major online portal Naver, Seoul's spy agency said Wednesday.

The bogus site, www.naverportal.com, imitates the front page of Naver, www.naver.com, with its signature features of real-time news, advertisements and menu tabs, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).



