Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 12 -- S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs
13 -- Congressional commission holds emergency hearing, urges China to protect N. Korean defectors
14 -- S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS
15 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
16 -- S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive
