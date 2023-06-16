Shinsegae to build new shopping mall in Incheon by 2027

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group will build a new all-in-one Starfield shopping complex, which includes a multi-purpose sports stadium, in Incheon, just west of Seoul, by 2027, officials said Friday.
Shinsegae and the Incheon Free Economic Zone jointly announced the plan to construct a new Starfield with three basement floors and six above-ground floors on a 1.65 million square-meter plot of land in the Cheongna area.
The new shopping complex will house a multi-purpose dome that can host sports games and cultural events, as well as a hotel and an infinity pool, according to Shinsegae.
The company expects Starfield Cheongna to attract more than 25 million visitors domestically and from abroad every year, creating a combined 3.6 trillion won (US$2.8 billion) worth of economic value.
A Shinsegae official said it plans to use the domed stadium at Starfield as the home stadium for the South Korean baseball team SSG Landers from 2028.
The Incheon-based Landers are the defending champions of the Korean baseball league.
"We will completely change the paradigm of leisure culture through Starfield Cheongna," Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin said.
Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok also said the construction project will help the city become a global city and Shinsegae a global company.
