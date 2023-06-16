The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage

SEOUL -- The South Korean military has retrieved a sunken part of an ill-fated North Korean space rocket from the Yellow Sea, officials said Friday, capping a weekslong salvage operation hamstrung by poor underwater visibility, fast currents and other obstacles.

It raised the wreckage, presumed to be the second stage of the rocket, at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, amid expectations that a probe into it could shed light on the progress of the North's long-range rocket development program.



-----------------

(2nd D) Education ministry replaces director in charge of CSAT after Yoon points out problems

SEOUL -- A high-ranking education ministry official in charge of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) was replaced Friday, one day after President Yoon Suk Yeol pointed out problems in the state-administered college entrance exam.

The ministry ordered Lee Yun-hong, director of the Human Capital Policy Planning Bureau, which oversees CSAT-related affairs, to be placed on a waiting list for government posts and appointed Shim Min-cheol, director of the Digital Transformation of Education Bureau, as her successor.



-----------------

(Yonhap Interview) Picture book artist Baek Heena's great mini world goes on display

SEOUL -- Acclaimed author Baek Heena's picture books open the door to magic and wonder by telling imaginative stories through minutely constructed visual worlds, and the famous characters are ready to meet their readers in real life.

Baek, the 2020 laureate of the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA), the world's most renowned prize for children's literature, is set to hold her first large-scale solo exhibition at the Seoul Arts Center, in southern Seoul, from June 22 to Oct. 8.



-----------------

(LEAD) Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses

SEOUL -- Over 80 people were injured in a seven-vehicle pileup, including three buses carrying middle school students on a field trip, on a local road in the northeastern province of Gangwon on Friday, police said.

The chain-reaction accident, which also involved a passenger sedan and three trucks, occurred at 1:26 p.m. on National Road No. 44 in Hongcheon, about 100 kilometers east of Seoul, they said.



-----------------

S. Korea to provide US$70 mln for global anti-COVID-19 fight

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to donate US$70 million this year to an international health organization designed to facilitate the development and distribution of vaccines, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Park Sang-hoon, South Korean ambassador to Spain, made the announcement during a Mid-Term Review of Gavi, a vaccine alliance that helps run the global COVAX program aimed at delivering COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.



-----------------

S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday it will cremate the body of a presumed North Korean man found near a western island last month, as Pyongyang has not responded to its offer for a return.

Last week, the Ministry of Unification offered to send the body and his belongings back via the truce village of Panmunjom on humanitarian grounds and urged the North to clarify its stance through the now-suspended inter-Korean liaison communication channel.

(END)