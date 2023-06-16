Injured Sonny disappointed to miss action on home soil

By Yoo Jee-ho

BUSAN, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean talisman Son Heung-min said Friday he was disappointed not to have had a chance to play in front of home supporters.

Son, recovering from a recent sports hernia surgery, watched from the bench as South Korea lost to Peru 1-0 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan. Without their longtime captain, South Korea lacked flow and rhythm on their offense for much of the match.



view larger image Son Heung-min of South Korea salutes fans after the team's 1-0 loss to Peru in a friendly football match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We had a lot of new players in the lineup. Though we didn't get the result we wanted, those new guys had a chance to play and get some experience," Son said. "Some of them played with each other for the first time, and they created some good moments in the second half. I am sure they will be better in the next match."

Son was a limited participant in training sessions throughout the week and is believed to be experiencing difficulties shooting the ball.

"This was our first match in Busan in four years, and I wanted to play well here," Son said. "But I made the decision to sit out this game after consulting with the coach (Jurgen Klinsmann)."

South Korea's next match is against El Salvador on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of time until then, so we will see what happens," Son said when asked about his status.



view larger image Son Heung-min of South Korea salutes fans after the team's 1-0 loss to Peru in a friendly football match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)