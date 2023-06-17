SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.



Korean-language dailies

-- Confusion over CSAT after President Yoon's remarks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea salvages N.K. space rocket; U.S. nuclear-powered submarine enters S. Korea in show of force to N.K. (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon gives warning to Kim Kyou-hyun, plans to replace him after investigation (Donga Ilbo)

-- Official in charge of college admissions replaced after insubordination to president's orders (Segye Times)

-- NIS absorbed in power struggle in 1st year of new government (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Will special measures be taken to rein in private education? (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- AI researcher Yoon Song-yee's proposal: human-centered artificial intelligence (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, China in unyielding 'betting war,' harmonious but distant partnership disappears (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean firms suffer 'construction cost bomb' while building factories in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Private education spending reaches 26 tln won; future at stake (Korea Economic Daily)

