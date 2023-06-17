BTS' RM finds the group's 10th anniversary amazing

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- RM, leader of K-pop supergroup BTS, on Saturday shared how he feels about the band's 10th anniversary, which fell earlier this week.

He hit the stage for "It's Kim Nam-joon at 5 p.m.," a special program held as part of the two weeks of BTS 10th Anniversary Festa, which kicked off at various places in Seoul on Monday.

"I used to go to school with Yoon-gi and practice when I was a trainee, but it feels amazing and nostalgic that I'm here to celebrate our 10th anniversary with a festival like this," he said during the talk session held at Han River Park in Seoul's Yeouido area.

"Kim Nam-joon" in the title is the original Korean name of the BTS member, while Min Yoon-gi is Suga's real name.

view larger image In this photo provided by BigHit Music, RM of K-pop boy group BTS hosts a special talk session during the BTS 10th Anniversary Festa held at Yeouido Han River Park in Seoul on June 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

About 3,000 members of the band's dedicated fandom, ARMY, chosen in a lottery, attended the event, while other fans enjoyed the show on a large screen set up at the festival venue.



view larger image In this photo provided by BigHit Music, fans attend a special talk session hosted by BTS member RM during the BTS 10th Anniversary Festa held at Yeouido Han River Park in Seoul on June 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

The rapper read the stories of selected fans during the talk session, assuming the role of a radio DJ.

While introducing the story of a fan who said she became a BTS fan as a middle school student and is now a company worker, RM said: "I thank you for being with BTS throughout your journey from being a student to becoming a working professional. Believing there are many fans like this, I will live on as an admirable working professional."

The singer known for his fluent English speaking skills also shared his experience related to the language.

"I would not have studied English so diligently if I had not become a member of BTS," he said.

"When I was first abruptly told by the agency to do a live interview, I was bewildered," he said, reminiscing about the early years in his career. "But there is a saying that office changes manners. I came to speak English to some extent as I struggled to try to reach out to as many people as possible."

view larger image Fans arrive at Han River Park in Seoul's Yeouido district to join the BTS 10th Anniversary Festa on June 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

He then expressed thanks to ARMYs learning the Korean language diligently to better understand BTS songs.

"I heard there are many ARMYs who are working hard to learn Korean, eager to understand what we (BTS members) are saying and what we want to say through the lyrics of our songs," he said. "It's not easy to learn a language, is it? I'm grateful and touched that you are studying the language with a pure heart of loving us."

The rapper performed "Intro: Persona," a BTS song, and "Wild Flower," the lead track of his solo debut album, during the show.

All fans who attended the show as well as others outside stood up and enthusiastically waved LED wands known as "ARMY bombs" as if they were actually at a concert.

He also had surprise telephone conversations with bandmates Jungkook and V.

Jungkook, who called from Los Angeles, said: "I'd like to see you. ARMYs, please enjoy yourself." V expressed his regret for not being able to join the event.

The one-day event at Yeouido Han River Park is the highlight of the two-week-long festival that kicked off Monday.

The event transformed the park into a sea of purple, the color symbolizing the group, as it became crowded with hundreds of thousands of BTS fans donning purple T-shirts, bags, hats or masks.

Additionally, most of the signboards and structures installed there were also adorned in the same hue.

There were long lines of fans waiting under the scorching sun to take selfies in photo zones or against the backdrop of "the BTS history wall" and an exhibition of the group's stage costumes.

Also popular was a booth where fans can get a hands-on experience with tattoo stickers bearing titles of the band's hit songs and meaningful phrases related to the group.

Later in the night, a breathtaking fireworks display served as a grand finale of the event, accompanied by BTS songs and narration from Jungkook.

