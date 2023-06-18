June 19

1960 -- U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower visits South Korea in his second trip to the nation after his visit to the Korean combat zone in December 1952.

1981 -- South Korea proposes to North Korea the creation of a joint team for the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The two countries ultimately failed in the effort as South Korea accused the North of kidnapping and other terrorist acts.

2005 -- A South Korean Army private sets off a hand grenade and goes on a shooting rampage near the border with North Korea, killing eight sleeping colleagues and wounding two others.

2008 -- President Lee Myung-bak offers his second apology to the nation in a special news conference, saying he and his government deeply regret failing to fully understand people's concerns prior to deciding in mid-April to unconditionally lift a ban on U.S. beef imports.

2014 -- The Seoul Administrative Court rules that a progressive teachers' union is not a legitimate labor group because it allows fired teachers to be members.

2015 -- South Korea and a group of six Central American countries, including Guatemala and Panama, declare the official launch of their negotiations for a free trade agreement.

2018 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. The summit came a week after Kim met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore and affirmed his commitment to complete denuclearization in return for security guarantees.

2018 -- South Korea and the United States decide to suspend the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) exercise slated for August amid dialogue efforts to denuclearize North Korea. UFG is a command post exercise based on computer-simulated war games centering on a scenario of all-out war with the North.

2019 -- South Korea decides to send 50,000 tons of rice in aid to North Korea via the World Food Program (WFP) for the first time since 2010.

(END)