Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest

SHENYANG, China, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Chinese public security authorities have placed South Korean midfielder Son Jun-ho under formal arrest on bribery charges following the expiration of his detention period, a source familiar with the case said Sunday.

Son, who plays for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League, has been held in Liaoning province since mid-May on what Chinese officials have said are bribery charges.

"The public authorities who have been investigating Son Jun-ho have received approval for his arrest from the prosecution," the source said, noting the period of detention expired Saturday. "The switch to an investigation under arrest means that the public security authorities have begun taking formal legal steps against Son Jun-ho."

Once an arrest is approved, public security authorities typically take around two months to carry out a deeper investigation before taking steps for an indictment, the source said.

"However, in serious cases, it can take up to several months before the indictment," the source said.

Local media have reported that Son's case may be related to the authorities' investigation into match-fixing allegations involving the coach and other players on Son's team.

The South Korean consulate general in Shenyang, Liaoning province, declined to provide details on Son's case, saying it is being handled by the player's lawyer.

"We are focusing on providing consular assistance and requesting the local public security authorities carry out a swift and fair investigation while preventing any unfair violation of human rights," the consulate general said.



view larger image In this file photo from Nov. 22, 2022, Son Jun-ho of South Korea speaks at a press conference before a training session for the FIFA World Cup at Al Egla Training Site in Doha. (Yonhap)

