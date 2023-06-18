Hanwha Eagles sign ex-MLB outfielder Nick Williams

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The Hanwha Eagles announced Sunday they have signed former major league outfielder Nick Williams.

Williams will make US$450,000 for the rest of this season as a replacement for Brian O'Grady, who was released on May 31.

The Eagles entered Sunday's game in last place among 10 teams in the Korea Baseball Organization at 23-35-4 (wins-losses-ties), a half game back of the Samsung Lions. The Eagles have finished last in each of the past three seasons, too.



view larger image In this Getty Images file photo from April 26, 2019, Nick Williams of the Philadelphia Phillies makes a catch against the Miami Marlins during a Major League Baseball regular season game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Yonhap)

Williams, 29, was a second-round choice by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 major league draft. He made his big league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and hit 12 homers in 83 games as a rookie.

Williams enjoyed his best major league season in 2018, with 17 homers, 50 RBIs and a .749 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 140 games.

He wasn't able to match that level of production in ensuing years and last played in the majors for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

Williams had been in Mexico with Toros de Tijuana since 2022. He put up 29 homers, 72 RBIs and a 1.172 OPS for them in 84 games last year, and had a .909 OPS with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 44 games this season before moving to South Korea.

The Eagles said they liked Williams' energy at the plate, on the field and on the base paths.

"He is an aggressive hitter at the plate. He's also a good fielder with decent speed," the club said. "He has mostly played in the corner outfield, but he is also able to handle center field. We're also high on his makeup, and we expect him to fit in with the team seamlessly."

The Eagles added Williams will likely arrive in South Korea next weekend after getting his visa processed.



view larger image In this Getty Images file photo from Sept. 4, 2018, Nick Williams of the Philadelphia Phillies (R) is congratulated by teammate Odubel Herrera after scoring against the Miami Marlins during a Major League Baseball regular season game at Marlins Park in Miami. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)