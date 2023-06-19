N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure in key party meeting

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea called its failed attempt to launch a purported military reconnaissance satellite as the "most serious" shortcoming in the first half of this year, reaffirming its pledge to put it into orbit soon, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.

The assessment came at the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that wrapped up on Sunday referred to the North's attempt to launch a rocket carrying a military spy satellite on May 31.

The "Chollima-1" rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," crashed into the Yellow Sea.

"The most serious one was the failure of the military reconnaissance satellite launch, the important strategic work in the field of space development, on May 31," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language dispatch, citing the failure as among the "shortcomings that cannot be overlooked."

N. Korea discloses botched rocket launch This photo provided by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new "Chollima-1" rocket, allegedly carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast at 6:29 a.m. the previous day. The projectile fell into waters some 200 kilometers west of the South's southwestern island of Eocheong following its flight over the waters far west of the border island of Baengnyeong. In just about 2 1/2 hours after the launch, the North confirmed its failure, citing the "abnormal starting of the second-stage engine."

