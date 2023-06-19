Go to Contents
07:00 June 19, 2023

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon warns education chief Lee over controversy about college entrance exam (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon sternly warns education chief Lee of arbitrary interpretation of his message about college entrance exam (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., China seek to maintain high-level channel to prevent arms conflict (Donga Ilbo)
-- Growing numbers of people in 20s opt to give up work, study (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Industrial advanced technology leaks only lead to weak punishment (Segye Times)
-- Scaremongering politics resurface 15 years after mad cow disease case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Why Vietnamese welders go to Japan instead of S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Public buses fall prey to private equity funds (Hankyoreh)
-- Talents in China flock to electronics departments, not medical schools (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Net of domestic ETFs to reach 100 tln won; popularity grows as tool for diversified investment in global shares (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Microsoft takes lead in new AI war (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Launch vehicle part may provide key intel (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Race heats up for Hangeul AI (Korea Herald)
-- ASEAN secretary-general calls on N. Korea to return to dialogue (Korea Times)
(END)

