(2nd LD) N. Korea cites failed satellite launch as 'most serious' failure

SEOUL -- North Korea called its failed attempt to launch a purported military reconnaissance satellite the "most serious" shortcoming in the first half of this year and reaffirmed its pledge to put it into orbit soon, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.

The North made the assessment following a plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, attended by leader Kim Jong-un, that wrapped up the previous day, referring to its botched attempt to launch a rocket carrying a military spy satellite on May 31.



(Yonhap interview) Korean Air needs to address monopoly concerns over merger with Asiana: minister

SEOUL -- Korean Air Co. needs to address global antitrust regulators' monopoly concerns over the South Korean national flag carrier's planned merger with its smaller domestic rival Asiana Airlines Inc., the transport minister has said.

In 2021, Korean Air submitted documents to antitrust regulators in 14 countries for the review of its integration with Asiana Airlines.



(LEAD) Yoon departs for France to promote Expo bid

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol departed for France on Monday to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan, the first leg of a two-nation tour that will later take him to Vietnam.

Yoon will attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an English speech planned for South Korea's presentation the first day.



Imports of Japanese seafood down over 30 pct in May amid Fukushima concerns

SEOUL -- South Korean imports of Japanese seafood sank more than 30 percent last month, data showed Monday, amid concerns over Tokyo's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled nuclear power plant.

South Korea imported 2,129 tons of fishery products from the neighboring country in May, down 30.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



BTS' 10th anniv. fireworks show captures 1.53 mln livestream viewers worldwide

SEOUL -- Approximately 1.53 million people around the world tuned in to watch a fireworks show livestreamed from Seoul on Saturday to commemorate K-pop superstar BTS' 10th anniversary, according to the group's agency.

The fireworks display, which began at Yeouido Han River Park at 8:30 p.m., recorded around 340,000 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube, while nearly 1.19 million fans watched it on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, BigHit Music said Monday.



Gov't to exclude 'killer' questions from college exam: presidential office

SEOUL -- The government will exclude extremely difficult "killer" questions from the annual college entrance exam starting this year in an effort to reduce private education expenses, the presidential office said Monday.

The state-administered College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), known as Suneung in Korean, has faced criticism for including killer questions that many say students without tutoring from private cram schools, known as "hagwons" in Korean, are unable to solve.



S. Korea's special warfare troops join U.N. peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia

SEOUL -- The South Korean Army's Special Warfare Command is participating in a multinational U.N. peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia to enhance their combined operational capabilities, the armed service said Monday.

Thirty-five personnel from the command have joined the Khaan Quest exercise that kicked off Monday and continues through July 2. A total of 1,100 personnel from 35 countries, including the United States, India and Qatar, will attend it, the Army said.



(LEAD) Ex-N. Korean secretary of inter-Korean affairs returns to party political bureau

SEOUL -- Kim Yong-chol, a former top North Korean party official in charge of affairs with South Korea, has returned to the ruling party's politburo following a year of his absence from key party posts.

Kim has been elected as an alternate member of the political bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in the latest reshuffle of party officials following a three-day party plenary meeting that ended Sunday, according to state media.



Daesang acquires U.S. food company Lucky Foods to expand kimchi business

SEOUL -- South Korea's leading kimchi maker Daesang Corp. said Monday it has acquired U.S. food company Lucky Foods as part of its efforts to expand its kimchi business in the United States.

Daesang said it acquired all of the shares and facilities of Lucky Foods after securing a 38 billion won (US$29.7 million) fund through a paid-in capital increase.



Girl group ITZY to drop new album next month

SEOUL -- K-pop girl group ITZY will put out a new EP, titled "Kill My Doubt," on July 31, the group's agency said Monday.

The quintet's latest release was "Cheshire," its sixth EP dropped in November. The upcoming EP will comprise six tracks, led by "Cake," according to JYP Entertainment. It said the five other songs are "Bet on Me," "None of My Business," "Bratty," "Psychic Lover" and "Kill Shot."

