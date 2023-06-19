PPP lawmaker quits party over illegal political fund allegations

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Monday she will voluntarily leave the party and will not run in next year's parliamentary elections amid suspicions of accepting illegal political funds.

Hwangbo has been under a police investigation for allegedly accepting the funds from regional politicians prior to the 2020 parliamentary election and the 2022 regional election, in return for nominating them for district council and city council seats in her constituency located in the southeastern port city of Busan.

Additional allegations have emerged surrounding the lawmaker's personal life involving her boyfriend, who's accused of using the lawmaker's official vehicle and aides for personal purposes.

"I have decided to leave the PPP and will not run in the 22nd general elections," Hwangbo said on her social media account, while also offering an apology to her constituents.

The lawmaker has denied the allegations against her as "groundless."



view larger image Rep. Hwangbo Seung-hee of the ruling People Power Party (Yonhap)



(END)