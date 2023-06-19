Seoul envoy on N.K. human rights visits Norway, Britain for consultations

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights visited Norway and Britain last week for discussions on addressing the dire situation in the North, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Ambassador Lee Shin-hwa visited Oslo from last Monday to Thursday, during which she attended a conference on North Korean human rights organized by the Peace Research Institute Oslo, according to the ministry.

She also held talks with Erling Rimestad, state secretary of the Norwegian foreign ministry, to ask for Norway's support in efforts to improve the human rights situation in North Korea.

The ambassador later visited Britain on Thursday and Friday, and attended a special session by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on North Korea.

Lee also met with David Ellis, Britain's ambassador to North Korea, for consultations on pending topics related to the North, such as the impact caused by Pyongyang's prolonged border closure and food shortage on the country's human rights situation.



Lee Shin-hwa (R), South Korea's ambassador for North Korean human rights, attends a conference on the North's human rights situation organized by the Peace Research Institute Oslo in the Norwegian capital on June 12, 2023, in the photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry.

