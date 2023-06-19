New coach for Gangwon FC looking to avoid relegation

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Newly appointed as head coach of Gangwon FC, Yoon Jong-hwan said Monday his objective is to avoid relegation and keep the team in the top-flight K League 1.

That may seem like a modest goal, except that Gangwon have not won in their past eight matches and only have two victories in the season's first 18 matches so far.



view larger image Yoon Jong-hwan, new head coach of Gangwon FC, speaks at his introductory press conference in the east coast city of Gangneung on June 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoon was named as replacement for Choi Yong-soo last Thursday, with Gangwon FC stuck in 11th place among 12 teams in the K League 1 with 12 points. They are three points ahead of Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

"I am trying to come up with ways to get the team out of this difficult situation," Yoon said at his introductory press conference in the east coast city of Gangneung. "We will try to avoid playing in the promotion-relegation playoffs."

The last-place team in the K League 1 each season will face direct relegation, while the 11th- and 10th-ranked teams will fall to the promotion-relegation playoffs against K League 2 contestants, where the losing teams will end up in the second division for the following season.

Yoon said Gangwon had been too defensive-minded so far and he wants his team to take on a more offensive identity.

"With five backs, we haven't been efficient on counterattacks," Yoon said. "I don't think we should be sitting back and playing defense from the opening kickoff. We need to take some risks on the attack. Hopefully, we will regain some of our focus and confidence, and once again become a tough team to play against."



view larger image Yoon Jong-hwan (R), new head coach of Gangwon FC, shakes hands with Kim Byung-ji, the team's CEO, during his introductory press conference in the east coast city of Gangneung on June 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

Yoon, who last coached in the K League 1 in 2016 and had spent most of his coaching career in Japan, said the K League "has improved so much in terms of quality of play and players' skill levels."

"It comes down to having the focus in the right moments," Yoon said. "We will try to convert our chances and start winning some matches."

Accompanying Yoon to the presser was the 20-year-old Lee Seung-won, who captained South Korea to the semifinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this month. Lee won the Bronze Ball as the third-best player of the competition, after leading South Korea with three goals and four assists.

Lee has yet to play in the K League 1, though that may soon change under the new coach.



view larger image Yoon Jong-hwan (R), new head coach of Gangwon FC, poses with his player Lee Seung-won during his introductory press conference in the east coast city of Gangneung on June 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I may as well strike while the iron is hot," Yoon said. "My expectations are as high as yours. If he can get accustomed to the speed and physical battles of the top league, he should do well up here."

Lee set out a modest goal for himself.

"My personal objective is to play in at least five matches in the top division this year," Lee said. "I will try to fit in with the rest of the team as quickly as I can."

Lee said his Gangwon teammates have given him the nickname "Mr. Bronze Ball" after the trophy he won in Argentina.

"I appreciate people's interest, but I also feel some pressure that comes with it," said Lee, who bought coffee for his teammates after returning from Argentina. "I usually have a lot going on in my head. I hope the coach can help me get a bit more organized inside."



view larger image Yoon Jong-hwan (R), new head coach of Gangwon FC, shakes hands with his player Lee Seung-won during his introductory press conference in the east coast city of Gangneung on June 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)