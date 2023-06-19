Passenger attempts to open plane door on Jeju Air flight

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- A passenger attempted to open the plane door during flight early Monday, the second such incident in less than a month after the shocking mid-air door opening accident on an Asiana Airlines flight.

The door did not open in Monday's incident, and no one was hurt.

The unidentified passenger tried to force the door open on a Jeju Air flight that was on its way to Incheon from Cebu in the Philippines, according to the airline and online postings by passengers.

The Boeing 737 plane, carrying about 180 passengers aboard, had departed from Cebu at 1:49 a.m.

About an hour into the flight, the passenger began to act strange, complaining he felt pressure on his chest, according to Jeju Air.

The flight crew offered to move him to a seat near the jump seats, but he continued his abnormal behavior and ran toward the exit to force the door open.

The flight attendants and some other passengers subdued the passenger, three hours before landing, and the person was immediately handed over to the Incheon airport police afterward, Jeju Air said.

An online account posted by an apparent eyewitness claimed a male passenger had threatened he "will open the door and get everybody killed."

A Jeju Air official said there was no damage or casualties thanks to the prompt action by the crew.

Monday's incident follows a similar commotion in late May, in which a passenger on an Asiana Airlines plane from Jeju Island opened an emergency door right before landing at an airport in South Korea's southern city of Daegu.

A dozen passengers suffered breathing difficulty, but the plane landed safely, with the door open.



view larger image A file photo of a Jeju Air plane, as provided by the air carrier on June 19, 2023 (Yonhap)

