Potential Asiad football squad returning home bruised after splitting friendlies in China

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Gearing up for the Asian Games this fall, the South Korean men's under-24 national football team scheduled two friendlies in China in June, so that the players could develop a better feel for each other in match situations and also familiarity with their surroundings in the Asiad host nation.

Whatever progress South Korea might have made in those aspects, however, was overshadowed by injuries that some key players suffered during those two matches.



view larger image This photo provided by the Korea Football Association shows members of the starting lineup for the South Korean men's under-24 football team in a friendly match against China on June 19, 2023, at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium in Jinhua, China. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea, two-time defending gold medalists, defeated China 3-1 last Thursday but took a 1-0 loss on Monday. Both matches were played at Jinhua Sports Centre Stadium, which will host some football matches during the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Coached by Hwang Sun-hong, South Korea accepted China's offer for a couple of friendlies there, a rare opportunity for the coach to get a closer look at the players in match settings before finalizing his Asiad roster.

The team that traveled to China included some likely choices for the Asian Games, such as Ulsan Hyundai FC winger Um Won-sang and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Song Min-kyu. Hwang took 26 players to China and used 18 different players in the starting lineups for the two matches.

One by one, though, South Korean players fell victim to some overly physical play by China.

Um, who scored a brace in the first match, suffered a sprained ankle during the same game, and was forced to return home Friday for further tests.



view larger image Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of the South Korean men's under-24 national football team, speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 12, 2023, before departing for China for friendly matches. (Yonhap)

Then during the second match, Gimcheon Sangmu FC forward Cho Young-wook hurt his shoulder in a collision with an opponent and was subbed out after 20 minutes. Pohang Steelers midfielder Goh Young-joon limped off the field early in the second half after getting tangled up with a Chinese player.

Two other key attackers, Jeong Woo-yeong of SC Freiburg and Go Jae-hyeon of Daegu FC, absorbed some hard tackles, too.

"I wanted to play 90 minutes but I felt like we only played about 70 minutes. It's unfortunate to have players get hurt," Hwang said after Monday's match. "I hope their injuries aren't too serious."

Hwang acknowledged that it was "positive" for South Korea to have had a chance to play in China before the Asian Games and get themselves acclimated to the local surroundings ahead of time.



view larger image Players on the South Korean men's under-24 national football team pose for a group photo at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in this file photo taken June 12, 2023, before departing for China for friendly matches. (Yonhap)

"Physical play is part of football," Hwang added. "Things like that can happen at the Asian Games, and it can help us to get used to them early. I just think it's a shame we've had these injuries."

Multiple injuries notwithstanding, South Korea controlled Monday's match but still failed to find the back of the net.

"If you don't convert scoring opportunities, you will pay a steep price," he said. "We may find ourselves in a similar situation in the future, and we have to be prepared. I think there was something to be gained from this match."

Hwang's team was scheduled to return home early Tuesday evening.

Typically, the men's football tournament at the Asian Games is open to players under 23. However, because the upcoming competition will be taking place one year later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the age limit has been pushed up to 24.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)