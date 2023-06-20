Go to Contents
S. Korea pledges US$7.8 mln in aid this year to conflict-ridden Sudan

14:44 June 20, 2023

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea pledged to extend US$7.8 million in humanitarian assistance to Sudan struggling with a monthslong conflict between rival military factions, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Yun Seong-deok, South Korean Ambassador to Geneva, announced the plan during a U.N. ministerial-level pledging event Monday (Geneva time) to support humanitarian efforts in Khartoum and the neighboring regions hosting Sudanese refugees.

"We hope that our assistance will contribute to the relief efforts, and in bringing long lasting stability and development in Sudan," Yun said. "Our government plans to cooperate closely with stakeholders in the international community to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan."

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that around 220,000 people have fled Sudan while over 800,000 remain displaced inside the country due to the current fighting.

view larger image This undated file photo shows the foreign ministry building in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

This undated file photo shows the foreign ministry building in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

