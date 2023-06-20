The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



S. Korea's overseas investment dips 41.6 pct in Q1

SEOUL -- South Korea's overseas direct investment dipped 41.6 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, led by the manufacturing and property sectors.

The value of overseas investments by South Korean companies reached US$16.49 billion, down 41.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Ruling party leader suggests scrapping voting rights of Chinese nationals in S. Korea

SEOUL -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday suggested scrapping the voting rights of Chinese nationals living in South Korea, saying that vice-versa is not the case.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon made the remark in an address at the National Assembly as leader of a parliamentary negotiating bloc, saying relations between South Korea and China should be based on the principle of reciprocity.



Corporate sales growth slows in Q1 amid higher costs, economic slump

SEOUL -- South Korean companies' sales growth slowed and their profitability narrowed in the first quarter of the year, central bank data showed Tuesday, as higher borrowing costs and increased prices of raw materials ate into their bottom lines amid an economic slump.

Corporate sales increased 0.4 percent in the January-March period from a year earlier, slowing from 6.9 percent growth a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



S. Korean steelmakers seek extension of grace period for EU's carbon tax

SEOUL -- South Korean steelmakers asked the government Tuesday to persuade the European Union to allow domestic carbon emission calculation methods for a longer period of time ahead of the full implementation of its new carbon border tax.

The EU announced the new carbon-pricing system of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which calls for levying an import charge on steel, cement, electricity, fertilizer, aluminum and other related items equivalent to their carbon emissions from production.



Samsung Electronics holds strategy meetings amid macroeconomic woes

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. held companywide global strategy meetings Tuesday, amid continuing headwinds from the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

The biannual event, taking place in June and December, is where hundreds of Samsung's senior executives from home and abroad get together to discuss pending issues, business plans and strategy.



(LEAD) S. Korea crafts aggressive posture against potential N.K. drone infiltrations: source

SEOUL -- The South Korean military has adopted an aggressive counter-drone operational principle, under which a single North Korean drone infiltration would prompt it to send 10 or more unmanned aerial vehicles into Pyongyang, a source said Tuesday.

The measure is part of Seoul's efforts to beef up air defenses after five North Korean drones intruded across the inter-Korean border in December last year, with one of them having penetrated a no-fly zone close to Seoul's presidential office.



S. Korea's competitiveness down one notch to 28th in 2023: report

SEOUL -- South Korea's global competitiveness rank moved down by a notch from a year earlier in 2023, due mostly to a decline in government efficiency, a report showed Tuesday.

South Korea ranked 28th in terms of global competitiveness among 64 countries surveyed, according to the 2023 report by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).



Yoon, French president to discuss N.K. human rights

PARIS -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss North Korea's human rights situation when they hold a summit in Paris this week, Yoon's office said Monday.

The two leaders are set to meet Tuesday while Yoon is in Paris to attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.



Corporate direct financing up 12.7 pct in May

SEOUL -- Corporate direct financing in South Korea rose 12.7 percent in May from the previous month, data showed Tuesday.

Local companies raised a combined 22.8 trillion won (US$17.8 billion) by selling stocks and bonds last month, up 2.57 trillion won from April, according to the Financial Supervisory Service.

Direct financing refers to raising funds directly from the stock and bond markets without borrowing from banks and other financial institutions.



Yoon arrives in France to promote Expo bid

PARIS -- President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in France on Monday to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan, the first leg of a two-nation tour that will later take him to Vietnam.

Yoon will attend a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with an English speech planned for South Korea's presentation the first day.



