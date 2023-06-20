Rapper Psy makes case for why Busan should host 2030 World Expo

By Lee Haye-ah

PARIS, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean rapper Psy, best known for his viral hit "Gangnam Style," reached out to global audiences Tuesday to promote his country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

In a speech at a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, Psy made a case for why the southeastern port city of Busan should host the mega-event by drawing on his own experiences at the forefront of K-pop's global popularity and the transformations South Korea has undergone over 70 years of rapid development since the Korean War.



view larger image South Korean rapper Psy gives a presentation at the 172nd general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

"As a musician, I've experienced that K-pop has the power to unite, transform and transcend boundaries," the rapper said in English, recalling the time he did a flash mob of "Gangnam Style" with 20,000 people near the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 2012. "Just like that performance, I believe World Expo 2030 Busan will unite us all."

South Korea is competing against three other candidate cities -- Rome, Italy; Odesa, Ukraine; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia -- to host the Expo. Tuesday's presentation at the general assembly was the fourth round ahead of the announcement of the winner in November.

"While the Korean entertainment industry is known for its competitive and meticulous nature, Korea also embraces a culture that values freedom," Psy said.

"With such freedom, we have been able to reach fans globally with K-pop, as well as with K-cinema and K-drama," he said. "We love to mix different genres and create something unique, like our best-known meal, bibimbap!"

Bibimpap is a bowl of rice typically mixed with colorful vegetables and minced beef, and topped with hot pepper paste.

"We tell a story in a big bowl with various elements mixed in well, just like a delicious bowl of bibimbap," Psy said, referring to the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" and the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite." "All the pieces come together to create empathy for people all around the world."

Psy listed Korean influences in music, shows, smartphones, cars and TVs, saying such influence comes from a country that once struggled to feed its people.

"Can you imagine the vibrant energy such a country will bring to the Expo?" he said. "At World Expo 2030 Busan, we will showcase the transformative power of our culture and technology. We will demonstrate our commitment to global cooperation and innovation. We'll share our journey, our growth and our vision for a sustainable future."



view larger image Chin Yang-kyo, a Hongik University professor and chief architect of the proposed World Expo site, gives a presentation at the 172nd general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

Other speeches followed, including by Chin Yang-kyo, a Hongik University professor and chief architect of the proposed World Expo site.

Chin explained the designs of the site, saying it will be a "living, spatial embodiment" of the key themes of the Busan Expo -- an eco-friendly, carbon-neutral space where all structures will be built using as many sustainable materials as possible.

Lee Soo-inn, co-founder and CEO of Enuma, an ed tech company creating digital learning solutions for children, followed, with a presentation on the need for individuals, businesses and states to work together to ensure technology changes people's lives for the better.

"Our vision for World Expo 2030 Busan is to find solutions to address humanity's most pressing challenges together," she said. "Collaboration across borders is crucial, as no individual, business, or nation can solve these problems alone.

"I sincerely hope World Expo 2030 Busan becomes a symbol of global partnership," she said. "Together, let us help the future generations reach for the stars and unlock their boundless potential."



view larger image Lee Soo-inn, co-founder and CEO of Enuma, gives a presentation at the 172nd general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)