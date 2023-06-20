S. Korea concede late goal in draw vs. El Salvador

By Yoo Jee-ho
DAEJEON, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea settled for a 1-1 draw against El Salvador in their latest friendly football match Tuesday, conceding a late equalizer after taking the lead in the second half.
The result left South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann winless in his first four matches in charge here.
Second-half sub Hwang Ui-jo put the hosts on the board four minutes into the second half at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. But Alex Roldan headed home a Jairo Henriquez free kick to pull El Salvador level in the 87th minute, as South Korea let a win slip through their fingers.
South Korea previously had a 2-2 draw against Colombia and lost to Uruguay 2-1 in March. Last Friday, South Korea lost to Peru 1-0.
